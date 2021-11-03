Man Group plc Acquires 89,961 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $101,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.41. 50,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $315.02 and a 12 month high of $465.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

