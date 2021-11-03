Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NYSE:AGI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 98,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $65,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.
AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
