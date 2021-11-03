Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 98,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $65,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

