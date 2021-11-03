Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.7% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $136.60. The company had a trading volume of 183,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,921. The company has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

