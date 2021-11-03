Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 386 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $366.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,789. The company has a market capitalization of $386.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.28.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

