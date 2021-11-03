B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%.

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 991,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,339. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

