Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

SQNS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 2,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.89. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Sequans Communications worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.