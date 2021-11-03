Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.50. 28,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,242. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $231.74 and a 12 month high of $345.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,092. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.