The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NAPA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 9,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487 over the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.