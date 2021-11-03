The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NAPA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 9,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.