Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,425,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,444,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.