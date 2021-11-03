Bytecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,273.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $74.05 million and $118,273.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00425775 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

