Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) recently:

11/1/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

10/29/2021 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/1/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

9/21/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/14/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.24. The stock had a trading volume of 122,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,656. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.96. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,569 shares of company stock worth $28,519,212. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

