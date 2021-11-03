AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

ANAB traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $929.33 million, a PE ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

