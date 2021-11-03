ADT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 41,545 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,891% compared to the typical volume of 1,041 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. 258,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

