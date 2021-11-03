Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.51-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,135. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.