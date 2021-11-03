NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 103,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,412. The company has a market capitalization of $927.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get NOW alerts:

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOW stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 172.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of NOW worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.