NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 103,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,412. The company has a market capitalization of $927.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
