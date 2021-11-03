Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

DVN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. 741,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,174. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.