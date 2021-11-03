CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Achieves $222.66 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $222.66 million and approximately $160,309.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for about $5.57 or 0.00008849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00220025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00097792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,966,526 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

