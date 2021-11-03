Opium (OPIUM) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Opium has a total market cap of $10.20 million and $1.17 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00003893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00085874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00073503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,597.20 or 0.07302221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,951.95 or 0.99993303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

