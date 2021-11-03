Zacks: Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post sales of $21.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.41 million and the highest is $22.59 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.34 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNNT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.88. 12,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,441. The company has a market capitalization of $461.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

