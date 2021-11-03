IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 280,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,707,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,587,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,094,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,655,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in IHS Markit by 1,305.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 432,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,434,000 after buying an additional 401,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $125.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

