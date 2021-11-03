Brokerages Set BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Target Price at $192.50

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTGOF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BTGOF stock remained flat at $$1.96 during midday trading on Friday. 347,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,626. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

