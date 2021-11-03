$47.35 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report sales of $47.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. Impinj reported sales of $36.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $185.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $223.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $224.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $750,566 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Impinj by 85.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,286. Impinj has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

