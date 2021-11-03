JOE (JOE) Achieves Market Cap of $322.40 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. JOE has a market cap of $322.40 million and $19.98 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be bought for $2.86 or 0.00004546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00085874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00073503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,597.20 or 0.07302221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,951.95 or 0.99993303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002742 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 112,659,407 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

