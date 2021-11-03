Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,017,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,868 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.8% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Intel worth $225,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 396,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,640,362. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

