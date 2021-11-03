Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

UNP traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.08. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $180.82 and a one year high of $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

