CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.90 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.56.

Several brokerages have commented on CEIX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of CONSOL Energy worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

