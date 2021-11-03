Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,948. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

