STERIS (NYSE:STE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$7.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.60-$7.85 EPS.

NYSE STE traded down $13.12 on Wednesday, reaching $223.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average is $211.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

