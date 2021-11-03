Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $30.56 EPS

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Shares of NYSE MIC remained flat at $$3.69 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

