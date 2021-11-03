Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 34,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arconic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Arconic worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

