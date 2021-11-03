Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.54. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

