The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,028.95

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,028.95 ($13.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.27), with a volume of 76,532 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £965.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,029.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

In other news, insider David Kidd purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.04) per share, with a total value of £49,900 ($65,194.67). Also, insider Simon Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 991 ($12.95) per share, for a total transaction of £24,775 ($32,368.70).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

