Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13,914.25

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £139.14 ($181.79) and traded as low as £136.92 ($178.89). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £138 ($180.30), with a volume of 101 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £549.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 53.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

