NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98,181.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,091 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.15. The stock had a trading volume of 633,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251,016. The company has a market cap of $658.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $266.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.31.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

