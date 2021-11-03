Splintershards Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $151.66 million and $7.09 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 255,084,676 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

