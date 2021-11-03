Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $207.93 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.32 billion and $2.57 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $207.93 or 0.00328867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,892,895 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

