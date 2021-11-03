Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.89

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.89 and last traded at $144.84, with a volume of 27972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

