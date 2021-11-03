SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.46

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.46 and last traded at $102.46, with a volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

