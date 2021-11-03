Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Trading 11.4% Higher

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.54. 68,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,238,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,573,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

