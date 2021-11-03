Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Trading 11.4% Higher

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.54. 68,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,238,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,573,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.