First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in October

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FEX traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,946. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 434,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

