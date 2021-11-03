Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRONU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 12,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Frontier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 81.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 132,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

