Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,224 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 858% compared to the typical daily volume of 441 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 38.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 246,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 48.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 45,099 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CERS stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 297,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Cerus has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

