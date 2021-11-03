CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAIXY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAIXY stock remained flat at $$0.97 on Wednesday. 373,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,560. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

