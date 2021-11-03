Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). New Relic reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 16,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

