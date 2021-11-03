A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 125,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,602. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

