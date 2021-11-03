Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Get Merus alerts:

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.