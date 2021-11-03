Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

WTTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,572. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Select Energy Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Select Energy Services worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

