Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,396. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $55.61 and a 1-year high of $117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clean Harbors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Clean Harbors worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

