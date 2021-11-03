National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NSA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

