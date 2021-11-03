Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.930-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. 8,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80. Avista has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

